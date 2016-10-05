Deputies investigate suspicious luggage on Nike campus; building evacuated

Deputies responded to the Nike campus in the Beaverton area on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a report of suspicious luggage.

The luggage was located on the Southwest Jay Street side of the campus.

Nike partially evacuated the building closest to the item until the situation could be resolved.

Deputies said an employee eventually claimed the luggage and the evacuation was lifted.

Owner/employee claims suspicious luggage. Evacuations lifted, business as usual at Nike. BR pic.twitter.com/HrRcb2kAJn — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) October 5, 2016

