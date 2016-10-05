Clark Co. Sheriff's Office detective on leave due to misconduct allegations

A Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy assigned as a detective in the Major Crimes Unit has been placed on paid administrative leave due to allegations of misconduct.

The sheriff's office announced the decision regard Deputy Kevin Harper on Wednesday.

No details were released regarding the specific allegations against Harper. A sheriff's office statement said if the allegations prove to be true, they would constitute violations of department policies and could result in criminal charges.

Sheriff Chuck Atkins has requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol's Criminal Investigations Division to investigate the case.

Prosecuting attorney Tony Golik has also requested assistance from the state attorney general's office in prosecuting the case if criminal charges are warranted.

"I take allegations of misconduct very seriously," Sheriff Chuck Atkins said in a statement released by the sheriff's office Wednesday. "We are acting quickly and aggressively to address these issues. I will not tolerate the type of behavior which has been alleged"

