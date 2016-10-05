Portland City Council meeting postponed due to protesters; two p - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland City Council meeting postponed due to protesters; two people arrested

Posted: Updated:
David Davis, Laura Vanderlyn (Jail booking photos) David Davis, Laura Vanderlyn (Jail booking photos)
Memo from Mayor Charlie Hales (KPTV) Memo from Mayor Charlie Hales (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland City Council meeting Wednesday was moved to Thursday after protesters disrupted the discussion regarding the proposed contract between the city and the Portland Police Association.

A memo from Mayor Charlie Hales stated the meeting would be moved to 1 p.m. Thursday, "in a room where public access will be limited."

The meeting will also be shown on the city's government access channel.

An earlier memo issued at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday stated, "If decorum can be restored within Council Chambers, including sitting down and not interrupting from the audience, we will resume the meeting without further arrests. If decorum cannot be continued, then the Mayor as presiding officer will take further action to restore order, which may include exclusions and arrests for failure to comply."

Two people were arrested on charges of misdemeanor trespassing Wednesday. Laura Vanderlyn, 53, and David Davis, 46, were both booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

The council was scheduled to discuss a proposed police union contract. A letter from City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero and Independent Police Review Director Constantin Severe to the City Council stated the contract, "fails to address a number of issues related to police accountability that may undermine the public's trust in the City's ability to hold officers accountable."

A council vote on the contract is scheduled for Oct. 12, according to a spokesman for Hales.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.