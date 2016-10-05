Driver slams car into Vancouver Key Bank; no injuries reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver slams car into Vancouver Key Bank; no injuries reported

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and slammed his car into a Key Bank in Vancouver, according to police.

Police responded to the bank on the 3200 block of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said there were no reports of injuries and no signs of impairment by the driver. The driver was not arrested.

Police said the elderly man hit the wrong pedal and drove through the front of the building.

Officers said everyone involved exchanged information regarding the property damage.

