Gladstone man saves neighbor’s life in ‘miracle’ moment

The neighbors involved. The Barton's (left), Myers and his girlfriend.

A Gladstone man is being called a hero after saving his neighbor’s life, and it all played out in moments captured on a frantic 911 call.

It was the evening of July 20 and Terri Barton will never forget making that call.

Steve, Terri's husband of 42 years, was slumped over on the couch at their Gladstone apartment. His heart had stopped beating and he was in cardiac arrest.

“My husband’s dead, I think!” Terri told a 911 dispatcher as she called for help.

“It was horrifying,” she told Fox 12. “I really can’t put into words how it felt.”

Dispatchers asked Terri if Steve was breathing. He wasn’t. They asked if she could get him on the floor. She couldn’t.

That’s when Terri ran for help.

On the 911 tape, you can hear her knocking on the next door neighbor’s front door.

Her neighbor of two years, Bryan Meyers, jumped into action.

“She says we need to pull him down to the ground,” Bryan recalled. “As soon as he hit the ground, for some reason the training that I got hit me. ‘Oh, he’s on the ground, now I know what to do. Compressions, got it.’”

Bryan doesn’t have a medical background, but as a union painter he’s been trained in CPR. He’s heard on the 911 call talking with the dispatcher as he begins chest compressions on Steve.

“And you’re doing them twice per second and at least two inches deep, right?” the dispatcher asked.

“Two inches deep, yes, sir!” Bryan responded. “…We just don’t give up, right, sir?”

“That’s right, we’re not giving up,” the dispatcher affirmed.

Over the course of the next minute and a half, Bryan counted more than 120 compressions as medics arrived.

Steve went without a heartbeat for several minutes and medics shocked him three times. But he’s alive and well today – thanks to Bryan.

“It’s a miracle,” Terri said. “The ambulance driver, when we talked to him later, said he’s been driving ambulance for 21 years. This is the first cardiac arrest that’s ever lived.”

Steve doesn’t remember a thing; he woke up in the hospital the next day and thought he was dreaming.

“[Terri] told me what happened,” Steve recalled. “I thought, ‘Wow. Awesome.’ I just couldn’t believe it.”

They were later reunited with all the first responders and Bryan was given a “Citizen Life Saving Award” from Gladstone Fire. But he’s humble about what he did that day.

“I’m no hero,” Bryan told Fox 12. “I was in the right spot at the right time. And I hope anybody who was in that situation would do the same thing.”

“I’m going to take CPR,” Terri added. “I don’t ever want to be in a position where somebody needs help and I can’t do anything. I don’t ever want to be in that position.”

Now, they’re not neighbors anymore. They’re family.

“There’s nothing we can ever say or do that will thank him enough,” Terri said. “And he’ll always have a very special place in our hearts, obviously.”

