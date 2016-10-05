Nephew charged in Oregon in uncle's bludgeoning death

A man who is charged with murder in the bludgeoning death of his uncle is in custody in Coos County after being extradited from Washington where he had been held since August.

Bail was set at $2 million on Wednesday for Lucas Mark Perkins of Coos Bay.

His public defenders, Ron Cox and Lori Schmidt, declined to comment.

Perkins is suspected of bludgeoning his uncle in mid-August with bricks after a long bout of mental illness that caused him to believe his uncle was a clone.

Court records show Richard Perkins had called authorities repeatedly about his nephew's erratic behavior.

He told an officer in June that the 36-year-old had been in a mental hospital and no one else in the family would live with him.

