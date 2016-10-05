Nephew charged in Oregon in uncle's bludgeoning death - KPTV - FOX 12

Nephew charged in Oregon in uncle's bludgeoning death

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Lucas Mark Perkins (Photo released by Coos County District Attorney's Office) Lucas Mark Perkins (Photo released by Coos County District Attorney's Office)
COOS BAY, OR (AP) -

A man who is charged with murder in the bludgeoning death of his uncle is in custody in Coos County after being extradited from Washington where he had been held since August.

Bail was set at $2 million on Wednesday for Lucas Mark Perkins of Coos Bay.

His public defenders, Ron Cox and Lori Schmidt, declined to comment.

Perkins is suspected of bludgeoning his uncle in mid-August with bricks after a long bout of mental illness that caused him to believe his uncle was a clone.

Court records show Richard Perkins had called authorities repeatedly about his nephew's erratic behavior.

He told an officer in June that the 36-year-old had been in a mental hospital and no one else in the family would live with him.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.