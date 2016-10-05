Local woman creates 'Happy Parties' to sell cannabis accessories

It's being called the Tupperware party of the cannabis industry: HAPPY Parties. It's all the idea of one Portland woman capitalizing on the new market of legal weed.

"It's all about understanding how cannabis works for your body," said owner Terri Nopp.

'HAPPY' stands for 'Host A Pot Party'.

FOX 12 tagged along to a party in Vancouver to see what it's all about.

Host Kirstin Medley said she'd been to a party before and it was so much fun, she decided to host one from her own living room.

"I'm a lifelong cannabis advocate," said Kirstin Medley. "Being able to do it with like-minded people comfortably in my own home, it's a really nice way to introduce people to it."

Nopp said she saw an opportunity for the business, after the drug's legalization and ran with it.

"My background is running PR agencies and I've worked with some big ones, I've ran some big ones and I just thought of this as a second career, it was something I want to do," said Nopp.

Nopp begins each party by explaining the basics, while partygoers pass around the pot. They'll learn about vaping, smoking and edibles, while they also try out new trendy products.

"There's new ways that are easier on the body, much easier," said Medley. "You can use and get all of the benefits from it and we learn that here."

Some people in the room asked FOX 12 not to be identified. Even though marijuana is legal, they said they're afraid of what their employers might think. A common fear, said Nopp, among many attendees.

"There's still a negative stigma about it, but once they're educated about it, they become converts," said Nopp.

The business owner's client list is confidential, but what she will say, is that her clients run the gamut.

"I just sold a butter machine to a 78-year-old woman so a lot of people are signing up for this," said Nopp. "We've had doctors, we've had nurses, we've had executives, executive assistance, engineers developers, we've got lawyers, we've got every walk of life, teachers and even professors."

Nopp said legally they can't supply the pot, that's up to the host. But, they'll bring the rest of the supplies free of cost.

"The parties are fun really fun. People, they don't really know what to expect, but then afterwards everybody has learned something," Nopp said.

Like most direct sale parties, Nopp turns a profit by selling products to guests. Purchasing under the influence may, or may not be a good thing for your wallet, though the crowd at Medley's house seems to think it's all good.

"I'm thinking about becoming a consultant for the company because I believe in it so much," said Nopp.

