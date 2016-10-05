Portland Timbers, Thorns FC stay busy off the field helping the community

The Portland Timbers, Thorns FC and T2 were busy by getting involved in the community throughout the month of September.

The MLS and the Timbers supported Kick Childhood Cancer during the month of September. The players wore t-shirts designed to raise awareness for the month, as well as the yellow ribbon on their jersey's.

During September, the league raised money for the Children's Oncology Group everytime fans tweeted with the hashtag #scarvesup.

The Timbers and Thorns FC also raised awareness for two local charities during the third annual Rose City United: Police vs. Fire match.

The match is a way of honoring the dedication and hard work that both agencies provide the city, all while benefiting their charities, the Portland Police Bureau's Sunshine Division and Portland Fire & Rescue's Toy N Joy Makers.

This year, Portland Fire & Rescue raised the victory log slice to win the friendly tournament 3-1.

The club, along with contributing partners adidas, Alaska Airlines, PGE and Providence, recognized seven organizations at halftime of the last Timbers home game.

All of the organizations were recipients of the final cycle of grants through the Portland Timbers Community Fund.

Each of the nonprofits programming fit within the club's focus on youth education, youth activity and wellness, and environmental awareness for youth and their families.

In total, just over $100,000 was given out to local organizations this year.

The Timbers and Thorns FC announced their community MVP awards for the 2016 season at the annual Stand Together banquet.

The awards were given to individuals who made a significant impact in the community through Stand Together.

Defender Zarek Valentin was recognized as the Timbers MVP for his work hosting bilingual reading assemblies to encourage youth to continue reading.

Valentin also inspired Special Olympics athletes and joined soccer camp participants to talk about the importance of leading healthy active lifestyles.

For the Thorns FC, goalkeeper Michelle Betos took an active role in the community by helping host the annual Girl Strong clinic, inspiring over 100 young women to build confidence and feel empowered to become future leaders.

Betos also joined in on recess sessions with Playworks and cleaned books with the Children's Book Bank during Stand Together Week.

While in El Salvador for CONCACAF Champions League play, the Timbers took some time to give back to a local group of kids from Soyapango.

The team invited 30 kids to attend the teams training session at the Estadio Cuscatlán.

Following practice, the Timbers invited the kids on the field to meet the players and donate over 100 books to help a local organization build a municipal library in their neighborhood.

The library in Soyapango is located in an area that is one of the most violent in the country.

The group, Contextos, has worked to broaden literacy program among children across the country. Each of the Timbers players gave a child a book and signed their t-shirts.

Afterward, midfielder Diego Valeri surprised the kids with tickets for them to attend the game the next day.

On gameday, the kids color coordinated their kits to match the Timbers and help cheer them on to victory.

The youth from Soyapango were so inspiring and the team was honored to have had the opportunity to help them work together to build a library and make their community better through the power of literacy and education.

