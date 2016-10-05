Voodoo Doughnut gets political with life-size voodoo dolls of Trump, Clinton

Voodoo Doughnut is getting in the political spirit with life-size voodoo dolls of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Smaller versions of the dolls are available for sale at the northeast Portland location, and anyone can come pin their wishes on either nominee.

The local artist who created the life-size replicas of Trump and Clinton says their meaning is up to the people.

"What do I hope people get out of it? Whatever they want to take from it," said conceptual artist Shane Bugbee. "What I hope to give is some sort of inspiration … a thought, a thoughtful moment as far as voting goes, as far as politics goes, as far as vote reform."

Both dolls will be around Voodoo on Wednesday and Thursday and then will head to the Upper Playground Boutique for a week, starting Friday.

