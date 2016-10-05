Parents in north Portland concerned about elementary school's roof

Parents in north Portland are concerned after learning the roof of the gym at their children's school could collapse.

Parents said the principal at Peninsula Elementary School told them the roof could collapse during heavy rain or snow.

Portland Public Schools said a consultant said the gym should be cleared if there is snow, but heavy rain doesn't pose a threat.

PPS said work on the roof is scheduled to start in the next few weeks.

Fox 12 spoke with one parent who said she is worried about her children being in danger.

"I am taking time off work to make sure that I make meetings just so that I'm kept in the know about what's going on here, cause this is where my kids go and is very important for me to know that they're safe when I'm at work. And if I don't know that they're safe then I can't do my job," said parent Danielle Jackson.

School officials are working to move P.E. classes from the gym until repairs can be made.

