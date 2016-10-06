Former Pacific University football player arrested for sexual assault

Police report a former Pacific University student and football player was arrested in Hawaii on an extradition warrant issued by Forest Grove Police.

A police spokesperson said Kasen Kunishima-Takushi, 20, is facing two counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy after being accused of attacking another Pacific University student.

Police said the student reported the three assaults that took place on and off campus about three weeks after the attacks, but Kunishima-Takushi was back in his home state in Hawaii.

Pacific University sent a statement to Fox 12 confirming Kunishima-Takushi’s enrollment at the university:

“Kasen Kunishima-Takushi was a student at Pacific University for the 2014-15 academic year and the first two months of the 2015-16 academic year. He was a member of the football team in 2014. Pacific University respects the legal process and, as such, refrains from making statements related to active criminal matters."

Forest Grove Police say Kunishima-Takushi will be sent back to Washington County, and is currently being held on $520,000 bail.

