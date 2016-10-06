Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup in Gresham

Gresham Police said a pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the fatal crash on Northeast Hogan Drive just north of Northeast 23rd Street around 8 p.m.

Police said an adult male pedestrian died after being hit by a 1999 GMC pickup.

The driver did remain at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Hogan Drive was closed between Northeast 23rd St. and Southeast Stark Street for several hours while the Multnomah County Vehicular Crimes Team investigated the scene. The road was reopened around 11:55 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line at (503)-618-2719.

