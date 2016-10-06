Car blocks section of MAX tracks in NE Portland, causes serious delays to all lines

A woman allegedly parked her car on a section of MAX tracks early Thursday, blocking the tracks and causing major delays to several MAX line schedules.

TriMet said the car, a 2005 Subaru Forrester, entered a clearly marked, unpaved and restricted area near the Gateway Transit Center around 4:45 a.m.

Portland police arrived to find 24-year-old Aleksandra Dominika Nowak sitting on the MAX platform nearby.

Officers said Nowak was driving impaired and likely entered the rail line at Gateway Transit Station. Her car suffered major damage as a result of being driven on the tracks.

Due to the limited access to the area, crews were forced to cut power to the lines and bring a crane onto the tracks to remove the car.

Nowak was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on DUII, reckless driving, and criminal mischief charges.

TriMet officials said this incident occurred when they were getting trains out onto the mainline from the Ruby Junction Rail Operations facility on the east side of Portland.

Officials added some ground signals were damaged and they are currently working to repair them.

All MAX lines were restored around 7:20 a.m. TriMet said the Blue, Green and Red lines will run at a reduced speed between Gateway and 60th due to damaged signals.

TriMet said MAX Blue, Green, and Red lines will be delayed up to an hour. Orange and Yellow lines are very limited.

TriMet has also added shuttle services due to the limited train service on the Orange and Yellow lines.

Blue/Green/Red line westbound trains disrupted due to auto blocking tracks at NE 82nd Ave. Expect up to hour delay for westbound trains.

MAX commuters should plan ahead and expect major delays.

