Police: Man wearing clown mask near school arrested in Central Point

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he was allegedly spotted wearing a clown mask and taking pictures outside several Central Point schools.

The Central Point Police Department said 21-year-old Michael Richards was taken into custody after police received reports that there were pictures circulating around of a clown holding a sign outside several schools.

The pictures showed the clown holding a “We are Here” sign outside Crater High School, North Medford High School, South Medford High School, and Eagle Point High School.

CPPD said they were able to determine that Richards was the man wearing the mask and sending out the pictures.

Richards is being held in the Jackson County Jail for disorderly conduct and trespass charges.

