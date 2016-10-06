Police: Pedestrian struck by two cars, critically injured in dow - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Pedestrian struck by two cars, critically injured in downtown Portland

Emergency response crews responded to a car versus pedestrian crash in downtown Portland early Thursday.

The incident occurred at Southwest 6th Avenue and Broadway around 6 a.m.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers arrived to find a man suffering from traumatic injuries, potentially life-threatening. 

Officers said preliminary information indicates the man was struck by two different drivers. Both remained at the scene. 

Southwest 4th to 6th Avenues will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers in the area should expect delays. 

TriMet said bus lines 1, 8, 9, 19, 35, 36, 43, 64, 66, 68, 94 and 99 are delayed up to 20 minutes due to the crash. 

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for more updates. 

