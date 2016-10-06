Woman crashes car into clinic in Cornelius

Firefighters said a woman crashed her car into a clinic in Cornelius early Thursday morning.

The Cornelius Fire Department said the woman knocked down a light pole and then crashed into the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center on North Adair Street around 6:30 a.m.

The driver was not injured and called 911 herself, according to officials.

Firefighters said they had to help the woman get out of her car because her door would not open after the crash.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a clinic employee had just exited the room before the vehicle had crashed through the wall. Deputies said she was shaken but not hurt.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

