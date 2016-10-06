Police identify father, children killed in Beaverton murder-suicide

Police on Thursday morning identified a father and his two children who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Beaverton apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Redwood Creek Apartments near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Greenway Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after a woman called 911.

Police said the woman discovered three bodies in an apartment at the complex.

When officers arrived, they found Lakalo Kawika Enfield, 36; Lakalo Vergara Enfield, 6; and Lehua Elaysea Enfield, 8 inside an apartment.

It appeared all three were dead, but when officers stepped out of the unit they heard a gunshot, which they believe was Lakalo Kawika Enfield taking his own life.

Police say Lakalo Kawika Enfield is the father of the two children.

A Beaverton School District spokeswoman said both children attended Greenway Elementary School.

The school brought in a team of counselors on campus Thursday to help students and staff deal with the loss of the children.

"It’s sober in terms of the staff," district spokesperson Maureen Wheeler said. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and the loss of these dear children.”

Detectives with the Beaverton Police Department and Washington County Major Crimes unit are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

Police confirmed they responded to the location on Sept. 29 on reports of a verbal domestic disturbance. Officers said there were no signs of an assault and Lakalo Kawika Enfield agreed to go to a relative's home.

Officers were not called to that location again until Wednesday.

