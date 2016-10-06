Car rear-ends McMinnville school bus near Sherwood - KPTV - FOX 12

Car rear-ends McMinnville school bus near Sherwood

NEAR SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) -

A McMinnville school bus driver suffered minor injuries after it was rear-ended by car near Sherwood Thursday.

The crash took place around 8:05 a.m. near 13100 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Road.  

Sherwood police said the bus was rear-ended by one car and then pushed forward into the back of another car.

Officers said there were two kids and several school aides were onboard at the time of the crash.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. No one else was injured.

Police said the driver likely had some sort of medical incident while driving. 

