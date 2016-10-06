MORE talks to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘New Girl’ stars about cross - KPTV - FOX 12


MORE talks to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘New Girl’ stars about crossover event

It’s a TV event you don’t want to miss. The worlds of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “New Girl” will collide Tuesday on FOX 12.

In Tuesday’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” episode, Andy Samberg’s character Jake encounters Zooey Deschanel’s Jess of “New Girl” while she is visiting New York. Then in the episode of “New Girl” that follows, you’ll see “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” stars Chelsea Peretti and Joe Lo Truglio.

MORE spoke with stars from both shows to learn more about the crossover event.

