Author James Patterson and young stars talk to MORE about 'Middle School'

James Patterson is an acclaimed New York Times bestselling author known for his thriller novels. However, his “Middle School” series is also a hit and was turned into a movie.

“This is wonderful. You will laugh, at one point you will cry, but you will mostly laugh,” he said.

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” tells the story of rebellious teen who sets out to break every rule in school. Throughout the movie, students play a series of pranks on their strict principal.

16-Year-old Griffin Gluck takes on his first lead role as Rafe Katchadorian. His 10-year-old costar Alexa Nisenson talked to MORE about her part as Georgia.

“She’s spunky and outgoing. But she also has a sensitive side, which is why I like playing her. I liked a lot of my scenes with Griffin. We became like real brothers and sisters,” she said.

Patterson says his series was inspired by his son. He wanted to create stories that his son would like to read. He hopes the movie encourages other students to read too.

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” hits theaters nationwide on October 7th.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.