Cannon Beach police searching for woman in possible kidnapping case

Photo of car similar to possible suspect vehicle.(Image released by Cannon Beach PD)

Police are searching for a woman who they said was possibly kidnapped in Cannon Beach.

The Cannon Beach Police Department asked for the public's help Thursday locating Ariana K. Miller.

A witness said she was assaulted and possibly kidnapped by Shane A. Lynn in Cannon Beach on Sept. 27, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was last seen in Seaside. It is missing a front license plate, but the back license plate is 795 DPS.

The car is now listed as stolen.

Investigators said Miller had rented a U-Haul that was due back on Sept. 30, but it was never returned. The U-Haul truck has Arizona plates AH18698.

Anyone who has seen Lynn or Miller or knows where they are is asked to contact Lieutenant Chris Wilbur at 503-436-8072.

No other details were released about the investigation.

