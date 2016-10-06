Police ID drowning victim whose body was recovered from Willamette River

Police have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Willamette River near the Broadway Bridge on Thursday morning.

A passerby reported seeing the body in the water at 9 a.m.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office river patrol deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded a short time later and recovered the body.

The man was identified Friday as 25-year-old Abdulrashid E. Osman of Portland. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as drowning, but the manner of death is undetermined.

No other details were immediately released.

