Police ID drowning victim whose body was recovered from Willamette River

Broadway Bridge (KPTV file image) Broadway Bridge (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Willamette River near the Broadway Bridge on Thursday morning. 

A passerby reported seeing the body in the water at 9 a.m.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office river patrol deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded a short time later and recovered the body.

The man was identified Friday as 25-year-old Abdulrashid E. Osman of Portland. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as drowning, but the manner of death is undetermined. 

No other details were immediately released.

