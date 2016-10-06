Sheriff: Motorhome searched, heroin dealer arrested in Hood River area

A heroin dealer was arrested after a search warrant was served on his motorhome in the Hood River area, according to deputies.

The Mid Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force conducted an investigation of Steven Haracourt, 42, of Hood River.

The investigation led to a search warrant for Haracourt and his motorhome parked in the area of Post Canyon Drive and Westwood Drive on Wednesday.

Haracourt was arrested on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a restricted weapon.

Haracourt was booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility in The Dalles.

The investigation is continuing and no other details were released.

Anyone with information or concerns about this case or any drug-related case is encouraged to call the task force tip line at 541-296-1885.

