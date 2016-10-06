Police: Man in clown mask threatened Portland middle school assistant principal

A man wearing a clown mask and boxing gloves was arrested after shadow boxing toward students outside a southeast Portland middle school and threatening the assistant principal, according to police.

Officers responded to Floyd Light Middle School on the 10800 block of Southeast Washington Street at 8:25 a.m. Thursday.

The assistant principal reported that the suspect in a clown mask was alarming students by standing outside school windows and shadow boxing toward the children.

The assistant principal went outside to talk to the man and police said the suspect threatened him with physical violence and charged at him.

The assistant principal was not injured.

The suspect ran away toward a nearby mobile home park. Officers went into the park and located the suspect, identified as 55-year-old David Dahlman.

Dahlman was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

A school spokesman said the students were not threatened and the suspect did not try to go inside the building.

Investigators learned Dahlman had walked his grandkids to the school bus stop wearing the outfit before the incident outside the middle school.

Police said the arrest was made due to the suspect's actions and, "the threat of clown violence has largely been driven by social media reports rather than actual incidents."

"Members of the community who normally dress up like clowns should be aware of these concerns and should exercise due care when deciding to go out in public," according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

