Affidavit: Man pointed gun at Subway manager inside Walmart, shot at pumpkins

Law enforcement responded to shots fired inside the Walmart store in Hazel Dell on Wednesday. (KPTV)

A man twice pointed a gun at a Subway manager inside a Vancouver-area Walmart before firing multiple shots at pumpkins inside the store, according to court documents.

Shaun Sprague, 35, made his first court appearance Thursday on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree arson.

Police said he fired multiple shots inside the Walmart store in Hazel Dell on Highway 99 just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A probable cause affidavit states Sprague entered Walmart at 6:11 a.m. and approached the manager of a Subway that is inside the store at 6:54 a.m. and said he wanted a sandwich.

The manager told Sprague the Subway would be open at 7 a.m.

The affidavit states Sprague pointed a revolver at the manager, put the gun down by his side and then pointed the gun at the manager again.

The manager ran away. He told investigators Sprague then turned to a group of pumpkins and fired multiple rounds.

According to court documents, the incident was captured by the store's surveillance cameras.

A probable cause affidavit states Sprague fired six shots and then placed the gun on a nearby table, before picking it back up and firing two more rounds in the same direction.

The Subway manager said he did not see anyone that Sprague was aiming at. Nobody was injured.

Police made contact with the suspect, who followed their commands and was taken into custody.

Sprague said the gun belongs to him and he has owned it for five years, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states Sprague told deputies he was cold and wet when he entered the store and had planned on killing himself, but changed his mind.

The affidavit states Sprague admitted using "speed" a couple days earlier and said, "None of this would have happened before I used (the drug)."

Court documents state Sprague is from Wyoming and reported having mental health problems and no income.

Sprague told investigators he served in the Army in Germany, but was unsure of the basis for his discharge, according to court documents. Sprague said he does not know anyone in Vancouver.

However, Sprague is also facing arson charges in connection to a fire at a home on the 3000 block of Northeast 75th Street in Vancouver.

A man living in the home told deputies he awoke to the smoke detector going off. Court documents describe Sprague as an "occupant of the house" who was in the home when the other man went to bed.

The man went downstairs and found a fire in the kitchen and the smell of rotten eggs. Sprague was no longer there.

A probable cause affidavit states the gas line had been disconnected and a pair of fuzzy dice were found covered in gasoline. Investigators said the removal of the gas line could have resulted in an explosion.

Sprague's bail was set at $80,000. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Oct. 20.

