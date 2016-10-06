Portland Police Bureau K-9s to receive protective vests thanks to donation

Nine Portland Police Bureau K-9s will receive body armor thanks to a donation from a nonprofit organization.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. of Massachusetts will be outfitting Maverick, Rico, Jasko, Marko, Bravo, Billy, Jingo, Siggi and Utzi with bullet and stab protective vests.

Delivery is expected in eight to 10 weeks.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $1,050. Each vest has a value between $1,795 and $2,234 with a five-year warranty

The vests weigh between 4 and 5 pounds.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for K-9 officers. The organization has provided over 2,000 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations, at a cost of more than $1.7 million dollars.

The Portland Police Bureau vests are sponsored by the Margaret Thiele Petti Foundation of Portland and will be embroidered with, "In memory of Margaret Thiele Petti."

All vests are custom made in the U.S. by Armor Express in Central Lake, Michigan.

