Teen bicyclist critically injured in collision with car in Vancouver; driver remained at scene

A teen bicyclist was hit by a car and critically injured in Vancouver.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and East Reserve Street at 8:34 a.m.

Police said a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle did not activate the crosswalk signal and rode out in front a westbound vehicle on Mill Plain Boulevard.

The driver was unable to stop in time.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was in critical condition late Thursday afternoon.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said there are no indications of impairment of speed being factors in the collision.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.

