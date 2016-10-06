Gresham boy faces criminal charge for 'killer clowns' social media post

A Gresham boy is facing the charge of first-degree disorderly conduct for a social media post claiming "killer clowns" were coming to two schools to hurt students, according to police.

Police said Thursday the student was identified as part of an extensive investigation. The Gresham Police Department received multiple calls related to the post.

Investigators said the boy is a student in the Centennial School District, but did not release which school he attends. A district spokeswoman said the schools named in the post were Centennial High School and Centennial Middle School.

Automated calls about the situation went out to families with students at those schools Thursday night.

Officers said the suspect posted the threat after seeing similar clown stories being talked about online.

The threat was determined not to be credible, according to police, and detectives believe the boy had no intention of actually hurting anyone.

Investigators worked closely with school administrators throughout the investigation.

Administrators posted information on the district's website stating, "The police have informed us that this was nothing more than an ill-advised prank."

Police said they do not need to be contacted if someone is simply wearing a mask or dressing like a clown. If a situation becomes a greater public safety concern, people are asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-333 or 911 if necessary.

A release from the Gresham Police Department states:

Gresham Police are aware of multiple occurrences of reported clown sightings and "threats" involving clowns in East County. Officers have found that the vast majority are urban legend-type instances, largely misinformation being rapidly passed on by people using social media. A small portion of incidents have included officers contacting youths wearing masks. None of the cases have amounted to actual threats.

