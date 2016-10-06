Sheriff: Oregon City man sexually abused Corvallis girl; more vi - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Oregon City man sexually abused Corvallis girl; more victims likely

Donald Robert Grey, jail booking photo Donald Robert Grey, jail booking photo
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

An Oregon City man sexually abused a girl in Corvallis and investigators believe he has more victims, according to deputies.

Donald Robert Grey, 61, was arrested at his Oregon City home on Thursday.

Last month, Benton County deputies received information about the alleged abuse involving a female minor.

Detectives from multiple agencies are involved in the investigation. Deputies said evidence seized in this case shows that there are likely additional victims.

Evidence also shows that Grey may have traveled to locations other than Benton County to meet with underage victims, according to investigators.

Grey was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, encouraging child sexual abuse and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. 

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about additional victims or the suspect to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.

