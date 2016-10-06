Hillsboro High nixes homecoming court, petition underway

Homecoming at Hillsboro High School will not feature a traditional homecoming court after a decision made by the senior class president and members of the student council to scrap the tradition. (KPTV)

The big homecoming football game at Hillsboro High School is Friday night, but this year's festivities will be missing one big thing, the homecoming court.

The senior class president and members of the student council decided to do away with the court for a number of reasons. They say members of the court are chosen based only on popularity, which isn’t inclusive for all students and doesn’t reflect the values of the school.

They also say selecting a "king" and "queen" may not be inclusive for students whose gender identities don’t fit into those roles.

On top of that, they say student engagement in the election is dropping and many students leave their ballots blank. The students said council time and money could be better spent elsewhere.

In a memo sent to their fellow students, they wrote that while they agree that traditions are an important part of the history of Hillsboro High, it’s also important that those traditions change over time.

District administrators support the move, but some students are fighting it and have started a petition to bring the homecoming court back.

Two students who spoke with FOX 12 on Thursday say they support the petition to reinstate the court.

“I just disagree with [the council’s decision] because [the court] is part of history," junior Jose Marquez said, "It’s been in the culture for many years."

“During the football game, it’s always fun to be out there and be a part of that,” junior Cameron Losey added. “And to not have that, it’s just, like [Marquez] said, a little depressing, taking the fun out of the homecoming dance.”

While the game is Friday night, the homecoming dance will be held a week later, on Saturday, October 15.

Student leaders and district officials confirm that all of the other traditions surrounding the school’s homecoming, including a student parade, will go on as usual.

