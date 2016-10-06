Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for stabbing death of his mother's boyfriend

A 21-year-old Hillsboro man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of his mother's boyfriend.

Timothy Simpkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in court on Sept. 29.

Simpkins was arrested in December 2015.

Police responded to a home on the 600 block of Northwest Garibaldi Street and found 47-year-old Thomas Wearing suffering from a stab wound to his upper abdomen.

Investigators said Wearing lived at the home with Simpkins and Simpkins' mother.

Investigators said the two men got into an argument that led to a physical fight. Detectives said Simpkins grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Wearing once.

Wearing died at the hospital.

Simpkins was initially arrested on charges including murder and unlawful use of a weapon. As part of his plea agreement, which included pleading guilty to second-degree escape, the other charges were dismissed.

Along with 10 years in prison, Simpkins was sentenced to three years post-prison supervision.

