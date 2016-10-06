Rex Putnam coach, counselor indicted on sex abuse charges involv - KPTV - FOX 12

Rex Putnam coach, counselor indicted on sex abuse charges involving student

A former track coach and counselor at Rex Putnam High School has been indicted on charges including second-degree sexual abuse involving a 17-year-old student, according to police.

Ryan Aleweshez Mitchell, 38, turned himself in on Monday, according to an Oregon City Police Department spokesperson.

He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and released on bail.

An indictment was filed in the case on Sept. 27. Police said the investigation began in September 2014 when school staff and deputies were alerted to allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Mitchell and a 17-year-old girl.

Court documents state the crimes occurred between June 1, 2013 and Jan. 30, 2014. Mitchell is also facing multiple counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse, as well as official misconduct.

Police said Mitchell was a counselor for the student and her track coach.

Officers reported that Mitchell has now resigned from his job at Rex Putnam High School.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Nov. 3.

