USPS hiring 750 workers in Oregon, SW Washington for holiday season

The U.S. Postal Service announced Thursday that it will be hiring about 750 employees in Oregon and southwest Washington for the holiday season, with most of the jobs in the Portland metro area. 

Those selected for the holiday positions will work about six weeks on a temporary basis during the holiday season, according to the Postal Service. 

Most of the positions involving handling and processing of mail, but some carrier positions and retail support positions will be available. 

The starting pay ranges from $12.00 to $17.02 per hour, depending on the position. Some positions include health benefits and may lead to future permanent employment with the Postal Service. 

Anyone interested must apply online at the at the Postal Service website.

Applications will be accepted through mid-November. 

