Police investigating shooting at Roseland Theater, no gunshot victims found

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting at the Roseland Theater Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the theater, located at 8 Northwest Sixth Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m.

According to the venue's Facebook page, rapper The Game was performing there Thursday evening.

Officers arrived on scene and entered the club to determine if there was an active threat and to locate victims. No gunshot victims were located and police worked with theater security to clear the venue. Officers observed several known gang associates in attendance.

Police say initial reports indicate someone fired a gun inside the theater, and there may be a victim that left the scene before officers arrived. No gunshot victims have been located or arrived at any area hospital.

Officers confirmed a shooting did occur and found evidence of gunfire inside the theater.

The theater is now closed and police are continuing to investigate the incident. Based on information learned at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or what led up to the shooting, is asked to contact Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or brent.christensen@portlandoregon.gov.

On scene of a shots fired call at the Roseland theater during a concert. pic.twitter.com/hi6i0TkrbI — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 7, 2016

Police are standing outside the entrance of the concert venue. pic.twitter.com/K3WgHq6zbH — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 7, 2016

