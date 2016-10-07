Oregonians head to help as Hurricane Matthew slams Southeast

Hurricane force winds and heavy rain hasn't kept a contingent of American Red Cross members from Oregon and Southwest Washington from lending a hand in three states feeling the affects of Hurricane Matthew.

The American Red Cross Cascades region says they've sent 14 members to South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Patrick Hearn of Salem is one of those on the ground.

"It has been a long three days with short nights in-between," Hearn said.

He was sent to Augusta, Georgia where thousands of people who were unable to evacuate on their own were being bused to.

"They began arriving about 5:00 tonight and at this point there has been in the neighborhood of 85 school buses with persons being evacuated from Savannah," Hearn said.

He estimates thousands have been bused to their shelter, with more on the way Friday morning.

Hundreds of miles away in Haiti the storm damage is immense.

Portland based Mercy Corps teams are seeing significant damage because of Hurricane Matthew. In an update to KPTV they write, "In Arcachaie, the biggest banana-growing region in Haiti, approximately 80% of banana crops were destroyed by winds and flooding. These crops supported some 20,000 families, and farmers may have difficulty replanting the crops due to salination from seawater flooding."

“We still don’t know how many people have lost their homes; the hardest-hit areas are still tough to access,” Haiti Country Director for Mercy Corps, Jessica Pearl said.

As the damage reports come in Beaverton based NCompass is hoping to get local kids involved in the relief efforts. Executive Director Katie Matheny says they are talking with folks about their Kid Start program.

"What kid starter does is, it takes kids ages 5-18 and pairs them with a mentor coach who can help them project plan and implement projects that will have an impact in someone else's life."

She says projects range from micro-loans to help those in Haiti who have lost livestock or animals to raising money to buy water filters.

"A lot of people are interested in doing something to help, just like we did after the earthquake in 2010," Matheny said.

The Red Cross Cascades Region is seeking additional volunteers to help with Hurricane Matthew and other disasters. Volunteer recruitment and training sessions are being held throughout the region next week. Individuals interested in deploying with the Red Cross to help with this relief effort and others are encouraged to attend a training session. No RSVP is required.

Monday October 10, 2016

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Red Cross Regional Headquarters

3131 N. Vancouver Ave.

Portland, OR 97227

Tuesday October 11, 2016

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Red Cross Salem Office

675 Orchard Heights Rd. NW Suite 200

Salem, OR 97304

Wednesday October 12, 2016

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Red Cross Eugene Office

862 Bethel Dr.

Eugene, OR 97402

Thursday October 13, 2016

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Red Cross Medford Office

60 Hawthorne St.

Medford, OR 97504



For more information on the Kid Start Program check out http://www.worldncompass.org.