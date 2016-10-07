Unattended BBQ coals cause large apartment fire in SE Portland

Nine residents were forced to evacuate from their homes Friday morning after a large fire broke out in 4-plex apartment building in Southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue were called to the scene around 4:15 a.m. at 5653 SE 123rd Avenue.

Crews said the 2-alarm fire started inside an empty unit that was being renovated for a new resident. It then spread to another occupied unit and caused part of the roof to collapse.

The empty unit was severely damaged but firefighters do not know the extent of the damage to the second unit.

Portland Fire & Rescue said one resident ran back inside the burning building to get their pet cat. Both the cat and its owner made it back out safely.

One young resident, Kurtis Shoemake, said he saw the flames and ran to his mother's room to wake her up.

"I woke up and then I saw flames coming up the wall. I opened the front door and a neighbor yelled 'shut the door,'" he said.

PF&R crews called a 2nd alarm for apartment fire 5653 SE 123rd ave. 4plex, no injuries. Media staging will be on Reedway west of 122nd. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 7, 2016

Crews were able to contain the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators later determined that the fire was caused by unattended coals from a barbecue.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.