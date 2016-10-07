On the Go with Joe at Heiser Farms - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Heiser Farms

DAYTON, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Dayton getting into the spirit of fall at Heiser Farms.

The farm will be firing their three pumpkin canons once every business hour every weekend in October. Other events this Saturday include the XDog Zombie 5K race and pony rides.

Learn more about the events at HeiserFarms.com

