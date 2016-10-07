Police: Boys face criminal charges for clown prank after chasing women in Keizer

Two 14-year-old boys are facing criminal charges after they staged a clown prank and chased women outside a medical clinic in Keizer, according to police.

Police responded to an urgent care clinic on the 5900 block of Inland Shores Way North in Keizer at 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

Two 20-year-old women left the clinic and were walking across the parking lot when a teen screamed "clown" at them and began running toward them.

Police said both women then saw a larger teen dressed in a clown costume running directly at them.

Both women felt terrorized and feared for their safety, according to officers, so they ran back to the medical clinic.

The clinic doors were locked, so the women pounded on the doors to get the attention of employees.

The women were let inside and an employee called police.

A witness then called 911 to report another incident of a clown chasing a male southbound on River Road North, just east of the clinic.

The witness reported that the victim was screaming and the witness feared he was going to be hurt by the clown.

Officers quickly arrived and located the teen dressed as a clown, along with his friend, in the parking lot of the Lakepoint Apartments on Lakepoint Place North.

The two boys live in Keizer and admitted they were trying to scare people as part of a prank they had seen on social media.

"One of the boys said he had watched this behavior on YouTube and found it to be funny which is why he took part in this incident," according to a statement from the Keizer Police Department.

The teens were issued criminal citations on the charge of second-degree disorderly conduct for "intentionally causing alarm to the victims by engaging in threatening behavior."

The boys were released to their parents.

The case is being referred to the Marion County Juvenile Department for review.

The black and red jester costume was seized as evidence by police.

A man in a clown mask was arrested in Portland on Thursday after shadow boxing outside a middle school and threatening the assistant principal, according to police. In Gresham, police said a boy is facing the charge of disorderly conduct for making a social media post claiming "killer clowns" were coming to Centennial High School and Centennial Middle School to hurt students.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.