Tickets for 2017 Coldplay concert in Portland go on sale one year in advance

Coldplay is coming to Portland in October 2017 and tickets are going on sale one year in advance.

Coldplay announced a new run of shows for its "A Head Full of Dreams Tour" in 2017, including a stop at the Moda Center on Oct. 2, 2017.

Tickets for the Portland show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 15, 2016.

Ticket prices, before service charges, range from $29.50 to $189.50. They will be available at ticketmaster.com or the Rose Quarter box office.

Coldplay's "A Head Full of Dreams" album has sold more than 5 million copies since its release in December 2015. Since March of this year, the tour has played to 2.5 million people across Latin America, Europe and the U.S.

