Police ask for help, offer reward in 2013 cold case killing in N. Portland

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered in the 2013 cold case killing of a 33-year-old man in north Portland.

Donte Alwakeel Young was found shot and killed on the 9500 block of North Burr Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2013.

Witnesses told officers that a large group of people ran away from the area before police arrived. Detectives believe those people may have information critical to the investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Last year, Young's mother told FOX 12 she didn't know why someone would have shot her son. He had recently moved to Portland from Texas to be closer to his two children.

"All I want and any mother would want is just justice," said Young's mother Pamela Cyrilien in October 2015.

