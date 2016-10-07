Grand jury rules man justified in shooting death of burglar in Salem

A grand jury has ruled that a Salem man was justified in the shooting death of a man who broke into his home.

Police said Carlos Texidor, 19, shot and killed 20-year-old Anthony Brown on Aug. 1.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Nebraska Avenue Northeast in Salem on reports of shots fired.

Investigators said Brown was burglarizing Texidor's home and attacked Texidor with a rifle.

During a struggle over the rifle, Texidor shot Brown, according to investigators.

An autopsy revealed that Brown died from gunshot wounds.

The grand jury took testimony from six witnesses, including a Salem Police Department detective, a medical examiner and witnesses.

The Marion County District Attorney's Office reported that in order for the use of deadly force to be justified, Texidor had to reasonably believe that Brown was committing a burglary, attempting to commit a felony with physical force or that Brown was about to use unlawful deadly force.

The grand jury unanimously found that Texidor's actions were justified.

Detectives said a 17-year-old was also involved in the burglary, but the district attorney said the juvenile's case is still pending.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.