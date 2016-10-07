Black Men & Boys Healing Summit takes place in Portland

In light of increasing racial tension across the country, a conference in Portland this weekend aims to provide some solutions.

It’s called the “Black Men and Boys Healing Summit” and the goal is to address issues of mental health, racism and violence on a local level.

The summit started Friday morning, offers 18 workshops and entertainment ranging from gospel and African drumming to poetry and rap.

Organizers said they want to build awareness, improve relationships and increase civic engagement within Portland’s black community.

Taneshia Collazo brought her nine-year-old son Carter to the conference.

With less diversity in Portland schools, Collazo said she wants Carter to meet more black boys and adults who might serve as mentors.

And with so much tension between the black community and law enforcement recently, along with bigger racial issues, Collazo said she's grateful to be able to get involved and ask hard questions.

“How am I going to raise my black male to be strong and confident but also know the unwritten rules of our world, that I don’t see, that I don’t actually face in that way?” asked Collazo. “So it’s been good to get that. It’s been really empowering for me.”

The summit will continue through Saturday at the Lloyd Center Double Tree Hotel.

