Local students take part in National Manufacturing Day

October is National Manufacturing Month in the state of Oregon, and local students got the chance to participate in some manufacturing activities.

Mount Hood Community College hosted more than 100 students on Friday for a Manufacturing Day event.

The students got to do hands-on activities in welding, machining, and engineering.

There was also a question and answer session with industry speakers and experts.

Fox 12 talked to a local high school student on why manufacturing is important.

"If people want to sit at a computer all day, someone first has to stand up, use their hands, make something so that the other person can sit at a table and stay on the computer all day," said Parkrose High School senior Nathan Cristurean.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce was also in town and hosted a manufacturing roundtable Thursday night in Gresham.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.