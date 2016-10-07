Residents in north Portland say increase in truck traffic causing problems

Neighbors in north Portland are fed up with what they say is a steady increase in heavy truck traffic up and down North Vancouver Avenue, a street not designed to be a freight route.

Joe Skogstad, who visits his mother in the mornings at her home on North Vancouver, said truck drivers are using the neighborhood street to bypass traffic on I-5.

"They've got the big speed bumps out here and it makes a lot of noise. Early in the morning and late in the evening, it's really noisy," said Skogstad.

Skogstad said the increase in truck traffic has contributed to an increase in congestion in the area, making it difficult to get around.

"When it's rush hour, it's real bad," said Skogstad.

The trucks neighbors have observed using the route are affiliated with three local shipping companies, which have terminals north of Columbia Boulevard.

Phone calls to the three companies, Reddaway, R + L Carriers, and Old Dominion seeking comment were not returned.

Dylan Rivera, a spokesman for the Portland Bureau of Transportation, said the city has established designated freight routes, but trucks are free to use other streets as needed.

"In this case, Vancouver is a collector, so it's better to have freight traffic on Vancouver than on the residential streets nearby," said Rivera.

Rivera said neighbors can bring their concerns to the city, which could conduct a traffic study in the area.

Unless a specific safety concern is identified, trucks are free to use the road, Rivera said.

