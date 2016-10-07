Community members meet with Tigard police for 'Coffee with a Cop'

Members of the community were able to get together on Friday with some members of the local law enforcement community to celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day.

October 7 is National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Members of the Tigard Police Department gathered Friday morning at Well and Good Coffee in Tigard.

Many people took time to stop by and have a conversation with police.

Tigard police said it was good to get to hear from the community in a space that is relaxed.

"We got a few comments as far as maybe some areas that we need to direct some attention to, so it's been very positive, and once again, we're are so appreciative that we have these environments that people are accepting to us and very welcoming," said Jim Wolf with Tigard police.

One woman who stopped by said she is working to become a police officer and it was nice to get a chance to have some questioned answered.

