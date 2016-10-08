Local organization in Haiti helping victims of Hurricane Matthew

Several people from the Pacific Northwest are working to help the many victims of Hurricane Matthew.

They’ve already spent time in Haiti, bringing supplies and helping rebuild destroyed homes. Now, they’re discussing a possible trip to Florida.

Forward Edge International may be located in Vancouver, but they have an international vision.

They’re heading into the areas most devastated by Hurricane Matthew, and they’re taking anyone who wants to go, with them.

You wouldn’t know it by outward appearances, but inside the walls of their 100 year-old renovated barn, also known as their headquarters, are countless stories that transcend international borders.

“[A woman] had three children living in essentially a shack made of tin and cardboard and tarp," Wendell Robinson with Forward Edge International, recalls a recent trip to Haiti.

Some stories are about devastation, but there are several about recovery.

“We went down to begin to build a more permanent structure for them. She had no words to express her joy, and we probably made an impact that will endure generations,” Robinson explained.

Robinson is no stranger to the severe weather in the tropics. Having lived in the Caribbean, he feels for hurricane victims.

“When we think about earthquake or hurricane preparedness, we think about getting water and securing our property—they have no means to do that,” Robinson said.

Now, they’re doing something about it - a lot of things, actually.

“Whether it’s putting out sand bags for water coming in, or distributing food, clothing, blankets, rebuilding things, or other projects,” Robinson told Fox 12.

Forward Edge International likes to refer to itself as “second responders.”

“We may not be the first responders, but we’ll be the second responders with the main goal of getting people back on their feet,” said Robinson.

The relief organization is already on the ground in Haiti, and is discussing plans for a Florida trip, if enough volunteers sign up to go.

“If there is a significant response, we would respond. At this point we’re just waiting to hear how we can best help," Robinson explained.

If you’re interested in donating, or possibly traveling to help with relief efforts, you can check out their website here: www.forwardedge.org

