Comcast implementing data caps for Oregon customers

Internet users in Oregon that have their service through Comcast will be seeing changes to their bills beginning next month.

In an email sent to customers Friday, the Philadelphia-based company announced that they are implementing a “XFINITY Internet Data Usage Plan” on accounts throughout the state.

This change means users home internet access will now be tiered much like wireless data plans, based on the actual amount of data transmitted rather than a flat access speed with different prices based on the speed of service.

Comcast internet plans will include one terabyte of data each month, with a $10 charge for every 50 gigabytes of overage, up to $200 in total.

The company is also offering a new $50 unlimited data option, though that fee would be in addition to subscribers’ current fees.

According to a report in Mashable, the company tested the plan for more than two years prior to rolling it out in markets last fall, at the time with a 300-gigabyte limit.

In the message sent Friday, Comcast stated that less than a single percent of their customer base uses more than a terabyte on a monthly basis. They also said subscribers could stream between 600 and 700 hours of high-definition video, play more than 12,000 hours of online games or download 60,000 high-resolution photos within the capped amount.

These figures don't necessarily match up with these shared by companies like Netflix. The streaming video giant notes on their site that high-definition video can take up to 3 gigabytes per hour, which would translate to just over 340 hours of use for the monthly allotment,

That figure shrinks for customers using new 4K video services.

The company is offering subscribers data tracking tools to prevent overages, though there have been multiple reports from markets that the measurements have seemed wildly inaccurate. In a piece from ArsTechnica last month, a customer in Nashville showed how Comcast claimed he was using far past his allotment, taking his payment from just under $80 one month to nearly $650 the next.

Oregon and southwest Washington customers will have two courtesy months if their use tops the limit before the new charges would take effect.

The new pricing goes into effect November 1, and Comcast is offering more information for customers at Dataplan.Xfinity.com.

