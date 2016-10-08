Woman whose scooter was stolen credits brave girl with its return

After an out-of-town birthday bash in September, Luan Evans came home to her Portland apartment to find her scooter missing.

Evans said she reported it to police, but didn’t think it was ever going to come back.

“I really almost threw away the keys,” she said.

This week, Washington County deputies gave Evans a call that her scooter was recovered.

Deputies reported a girl riding a stolen bike told them her mother and another man had been stealing property around the metro area.

Evans said she wanted to show the girl that her act of courage is appreciated.

“She’s so smart, she’s so full of life and has so many things ahead of her,” Evans said.

Earlier this week, she started a GoFundMe page in the hopes to raise money to buy the girl a new bike.

With the help of deputies, Evans was not only able to buy the girl a new bike but also get one for her younger brother.

Evans told FOX 12 that she sees many similarities in her own life and the young girls, and hopes they can be friends and that she could be a mentor to the girl.

“I hope I get a chance to be friends with her because she's an incredible young woman and has the potential to do some cool things.”

