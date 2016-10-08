Albany boy with rare disorder surprises friend with trip to Disney World

A 9-year-old Albany boy had quite the surprise for his best friend Friday night, a trip to Disney World.

Owen Robinson has rare a genetic disorder that confines him to a wheelchair and isn’t able to speak. He’s one of only a handle full of cases in the world. The disorder will likely not allow him to live very long.

His mother Tonya-Jo Robinson says Owen’s older sister had the same disorder and passed away five years ago.

The Albany family is now working to create as many memories as possible.

“Just try to give him as many experiences as possible with our family, and sometimes we have to think outside the box because we don’t fit in the box,” Robinson said.

Part of his story is a bond he has with a young girl he met in kindergarten. When you see Owen with Abby Fief you can see that bond.

“We’ve been friends since kindergarten, and ever since then I’ve really really liked him,” Fief said. “We say we are going to get married, we’re boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Despite the challenges he faces every day, and an uncertain future these two are living a young love story.

So when the Make a Wish Foundation granted Owen and his family a trip to Disney World, it was only right to bring Fief along.

Friday during the halftime of West Albany’s football game, Owen asked Abby if she would go with them. He was helped out by the cheerleaders in grand style giving her a light up ring and mouse ears.

Fief, of course, said yes.

“I am thankful that he has that kind of relationship,” Robinson said, "because there is just so many things in this world he won’t get to do so to have a relationship like that is pretty special.”

