Driver thrown from car in east Portland crash

Driver thrown from car in east Portland crash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and 69th Avenue Saturday where a driver was ejected from a vehicle.

Traffic Division officers and medical staff arrived at the scene at 12:18 p.m. to find the driver suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the driver was heading east on Powell in a reckless manner before striking a curb and rolling his SUV, leading him to be thrown from the vehicle.

The incident had Southeast Powell Boulevard temporarily closed from 65th Avenue to 70th Avenue during the investigation.

